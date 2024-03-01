













Solo Leveling: what time does chapter 8 come out, how and where to watch it









One of the series of the winter 2024 season is in its final stretch. We refer to Solo Levelingan anime based on Chugong's original work that first began as a web novel and now has several adaptations, including a manhwa that Panini will bring to Mexico.

After a week of rest that served to broadcast an episode in summary form, we have the return of Solo Leveling with chapter 8 that continues with the story of Sung and how he levels up little by little.

We are going to tell you when chapter 8 is released, at what time and on what service you can see it, just so you don't forget.

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 8 released

Chapter 8 of Solo Level premieres on March 2 and with that we can already say that A-1 Pictures has not stopped making its deliveries on time and it shows because there have been no announcements of any kind of delays that would make everyone sad. the fans.

Now, chapter 8 of Solo Leveling It is called “This is frustrating” and tells us how, Sung looks for “the sacred water of life” for his mother who is sick in a hospital. However, it would be suicide to get the materials to make this medicine if she does the quest alone and with her current level.

At that moment, Sung receives an invitation to do a class D dungeon from the hunter association and that is where he will meet someone, but who is it?

Solo Leveling, Chapter 8: What time does it premiere?

Those who are in Japan will have to stay up late to watch the anime based on Chegung's work, since the chapter is released there at 12:00 am on the television stations where it is broadcast and half an hour later on streaming services . Those of us on this side of the Pacific Ocean should not suffer as much because the schedules are less heavy. So what time does episode 8 come out? Solo Leveling?

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Solo Leveling, where you can see chapter 8

The series also known in Japan as Pray Dake Level Up na Ken can be enjoyed on various television channels and also on streaming services such as Prime Video. The point is that we are not in the Land of the Rising Sun. Where can we watch this anime?

If you want to see Solo Leveling You must use the Crunchyroll service, which is the one that has the rights to distribute this anime in our region. Although it is not an exact simulcast, we can say that it comes out a few hours later than in Japan and with a certainly worthy adaptation.

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

More challenges are coming for Sung and the opportunity to find a cure for his mother, the question is whether he can continue with this life of leveling up.

