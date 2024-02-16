













Solo Leveling: what time does chapter 7 come out, how and where to watch it









The series has not stopped its broadcasts and anime production, so far it has been impeccable thanks to the work and effort put in by the team. A-1 Pictures. The story of Sung Jin-woo and we tell you what we can expect from chapter 7 that is soon to be released.

We also recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen 251: Did Sukuna make a new ally?

See also Assassin's Creed, from an authorial past to a future to be written What you should know about chapter 7 of Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 7 released

For the good fortune of fans of this anime, we can confirm that the release of new chapters of the series continues regularly and without interruptions.

Chapter 7 of Solo Leveling It premieres on February 17 through the different television channels in the Land of the Rising Sun as well as the streaming services that have the license.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Chapter 7 of Solo Leveling It is called “Let's See How Far I Can Go” and continues with the events that occurred in the dungeon in which Sung was ambushed by the group that wanted to hire him and who ended up dying when they tried to stop him.

Sung continues training and carrying out daily missions, however, there comes a time when he does more than what is asked of him and what appears before him appears to lead him to a new item that will change everything.

Solo Leveling, chapter 7: what time does it premiere

The Japanese have to stay up late to watch the new episode of this anime based on Chugong's work since they usually broadcast it at 11:30 PM on the different television networks and half an hour later on streaming services.

For our luck, Solo Leveling In our region it has a less heavy schedule and can be seen without problems and interruptions through Crunchyroll. Now, here we share the times when you can watch chapter 7, which premieres on February 17.

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling: where you can see chapter 7

Those who live in the Land of the Rising Sun and other places in the Far East can watch this series, also known in Japanese as Ore dake Level Up na Ken, on different television channels and in the half hour on streaming services.

Now, in our region, Solo Leveling is available with new chapters through from the Crunchyroll service every week until we reach 12. Later we will have to find out if we will have a second season, which will depend on the success of this one.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

The story of Solo Leveling Go ahead and now show us Sung Jing Wo who is much stronger and has the possibility of facing individuals of levels as high as his.

Will we have Sung facing the most powerful hunters? Will he become a kind of man marked by his new nature?

Tell us, are you watching this anime? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)