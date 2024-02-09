













Solo Leveling: what time does chapter 6 come out, how and where to watch it









Now, the anime of Solo Leveling It is based on the work of the Korean creative Chugong and is produced by A-1 Pictures. It premiered on January 7 on streaming services and continues with its episodes, technically reaching the middle of the season.

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 6 released

A-1 Pictures and Aniplex revealed that Solo Leveling Chapter 6 will premiere on February 10, continuing the weekly release of new material from the series. Don't lose sight of the fact that this series will have 12 chapters and that technically we are already halfway through.

A little while ago we told you about the first images of chapter 6 of the series, which gives us a good idea of ​​everything that is coming and how our hero's story changes.

Chapter 6 of Solo Leveling is called The Real Hunt Begins and continues with the story of the class 6 dungeon that was not a problem for the hunters who had come to explore. After they find an area full of mana, Sung is locked in while his hirers flee, leaving him to fend for himself.

What will be the challenge that this pair of survivors must face in a dungeon with no way out?

Solo Leveling, chapter 6: what time does it premiere

Those who live in Japan can watch this anime late at night, very close to midnight, as that is its official time. First it can be seen through the Tokyo MX network and after half an hour through the Prime Video service.

Now, for us who are on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, What time can we see the new chapter of Solo Leveling? Here we present the schedules.

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling: where you can see chapter 6

As we already told you, those who want to watch this anime in Asia, especially in the area next to the Pacific, can watch this series on Japanese television and on streaming services in the region.

Now, In Latin America we can see Solo Leveling through the service Crunchyroll which is the one that has the streaming and simulcast rights. Those with a premium subscription can watch this series the same day it premieres in Japan.

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

Sung is the exception to the rule, because after almost losing his life in a dungeon he obtains the ability to level up, a detail that the rest of the hunters do not have. This allows him to obtain abilities, raise his parameters and so on, as if he were in a video game, becoming a lethal weapon to defeat all kinds of enemies.

Are you already watching this anime? Do you like it? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

