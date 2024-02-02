













Solo Leveling: what time does chapter 5 come out, how and where to watch it









That's right, the anime based on the story of Chugong that is produced by A-1 Pictures was released on January 7 and is already in chapter 5 that will continue telling us the adventure of Sung Jin-woo, a hunter whose life changes knowing that you can level up.

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 5 released

A-1 Pictures and Aniplex confirmed that the arrival of chapter 5 of Solo Leveling It will be on February 3, continuing with the path of releasing a new episode every week until reaching 12, which is how long it will last for what seems to be the first season of the series.

It is worth noting that the production of this anime is going in the right direction and is convincing fans. The only recent problem it had was revealing in the credits an animation studio that was participating in the production.

Now, the next chapter will be called “A Pretty Good Deal” and tells us how Sung joins an attack team on a class C dungeon. After defeating the enemies in a very simple way, Sung has some suspicions.

As they advance through the dungeon, they reach a part where there are many mana crystals and, at the same time, what seems to be the boss.

Solo Leveling, chapter 5: what time does it premiere?

Japan has certainly heavy schedules to release the new chapters of its anime series. In the case of this A-1 Pictures production, the episodes are broadcast at midnight on the TOXYO MX station and half an hour later on Prime Video.

However, in our region we can enjoy the new chapter of Solo Leveling at a slightly calmer schedule and here we share them with you:

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Source: Aniplex, A1 Pictures

Solo Leveling: where you can see chapter 5

Beyond Japan, where you can see this animation you can see it on TOKYO MX or on Prime Video, Solo Leveling can be enjoyed through the streaming service Crunchyroll.

They are the ones who, fortunately, have the license for this anime so that those who subscribe to the service can watch it a few hours after its premiere in Japan.

Source: Aniplex, A1 Pictures

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

Source: Aniplex, A1 Pictures

Sung has now become stronger and is able to defeat enemies that look very strong. His mission seems to be a mystery and the development that awaits him is likely to leave us wanting to see more of his adventure.

Are you already watching this anime? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

