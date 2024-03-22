













Solo Leveling: what time does chapter 11 come out, how and where to watch it









One of the most anticipated anime series of the winter 2024 season was Solo Leveling. From its first broadcasts it showed that it was a product that fans wanted to see and that in some way they are enjoying it because the original story is being respected.

At the time you read this article we tell you that Solo Leveling has 2 episodes left and although it smells like we will have a second season, there is still no kind of announcement confirming said production.

Now it's our turn to tell you everything you need to know about the next chapter that is just around the corner.

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 11 released

Solo Leveling Chapter 11 premieres on March 23. This means that the series has not stopped having one episode a week since it premiered in January. The only issue is that chapter 7.5 did not please many and became the chapter with the most dislikes on the Crunchyroll platform.

If there is no change of plans, on March 29 we would also have the last chapter of the anime, we would only need to know some kind of prior announcement that reveals some kind of delay or break, because it is something that also usually happens.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Chapter 11 of Solo Leveling is called A Knight Who Defends an Empty Throne Sung was presented with the opportunity to have a job change and now that he believes he can be stronger, he heads for a new door.

Sun faces several monsters and at the bottom of the dungeon, he found a very powerful knight who brought back memories of when he went into the Cartenon dungeon, where he almost lost his life.

Solo Leveling, chapter 11: what time does it premiere

The anime also known as “Ore dake level up na ken” can be seen in Japan until late at night. They showed episode 10 right at midnight on television and at half an hour on streaming services like PrimeVideo.

Fortunately for us, in Latin America we don't have to get up so early or, failing that, stay up late to watch the episode, because Crunchyroll will have chapter 11 at the following times in our region:

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling, where you can see chapter 11

This anime based on the work of Korean author Chugong that first came out as a webtoon and now has a manhwa and an anime adaptation, can be seen through various channels in Japan and also through streaming services such as Prime Video.

In our region, chapter 11 of Solo Leveling can be viewed through the service Crunchyroll which is the one who has the transmission and distribution rights. So far, it is not seen that this series will be distributed to other platforms.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Thanks to the system that brought him back to life, Sung continues to level up. Now our protagonist has the opportunity to grow even more, but the challenge he faces will be much more complicated than the previous ones.

You're watching Solo Leveling? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)