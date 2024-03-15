













The winter season (which feels like summer due to the weather) of anime is about to come to an end. Many series are concluding and one of the favorites of many, Solo Levelingthere will be 3 more chapters left for it to reach its conclusion, at least in this first narrative arc.

A-1 Pictures has not stopped releasing its episodes of Solo Leveling and now that we reach 10, we can say that they have fully fulfilled their task of entertaining us. Now we have to wait and see what fate awaits Sung and the rest of the hunters. Could it be that they caught him?

Solo Leveling: when is chapter 10 released

Fans of the anime based on Chugong's work are very happy because they have not changed the release date of each chapter.

Chapter 10 Solo Leveling It will premiere on Saturday, March 16. Since January when the series premiered, we have not missed a single broadcast – even with the hated 7.5 –.

Chapter 10 Solo Leveling It is called What is this? A picnic? And it continues with the most recent events where Sung survives a raid on a dungeon where she manages to survive with her friends. The problem is that the hunter guild already suspects that his level is higher than it should be.

Now, after passing level C dungeons without problem, many are beginning to realize that something is hidden.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Solo Leveling, chapter 10: what time does it premiere?

People in Asia and Japan have to stay up late to watch this series because new episodes are broadcast almost at midnight. Fortunately for us, we don't even have to wake up early, since the episode is ready at a much quieter time.

Don't miss chapter 10 of Leveling only, Here are the schedules:

Mexico: 11:30 am

El Salvador: 11:30 am

Guatemala: 11:30 am

Costa Rica: 11:30 am

Nicaragua: 11:30 am

Honduras: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 pm

Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Panama: 12:30 pm

Peru: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Paraguay: 1:30 pm

Bolivia: 1:30 pm

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 pm

Uruguay: 2:30 pm

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Solo Leveling, where you can see chapter 10

Japan has several channels so you can watch the series also known as Pray Dake Level Up na ken. After the broadcast ends, Prime Video In Japan they have the episode for those who want to watch it streaming.

On our side the situation is not so complicated because we have to Crunchyroll is the one who has the streaming rights to Solo Leveling in our region, so we can watch this anime with its respective Spanish subtitles without any major problem.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling He tells us that several decades ago portals, corridors appeared between the world and other dimensions and inexplicable things began to happen. From there were born what we call hunters today, who must defeat monsters in dungeons that are on the other side of the portals.

The power that hunters receive never changes and is under a classification. Sung Jing-Wo is a hunter from the lowest class and must manage to survive, help his mother who is in the hospital and his sister who is trying to enter university.

Source: ©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Sung continues to level up and is now looking for the ingredients for an item that will help him cure his mother. Will she achieve this feat or will the hunters' guild face it first?

You're watching Solo Leveling?

