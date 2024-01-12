













Solo Leveling was barely released and it already crashed the Crunchyroll servers









What happens to Crunchyroll is not new and the worst thing is that it is always with the titles that fans are most looking forward to. It happened with the episodes of Attack on Titan and with Demon Slayerand the most recent, with Leveling only.

Solo Leveling premiered on January 6, 2024, it is the most anticipated bet of winter 2024. The work is based on what was originally a South Korean webcomic and presents us with a story with an unexpected twist.

A lot of hype was created around it, because The installment seems to bring a distinctive nuance within the format of the popular isekai series. However, at the time of the premiere, due to the platform going down, many users were left unable to watch the anime immediately.

Let's hope the same thing doesn't happen with the remaining chapters of Solo Leveling which will have a production of twelve episodes by A-1 Pictures.

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling It is set in a world in which doors to other dimensions appear that connect to dungeons, so the monsters begin to make their exemplary appearances.

However, all is not lost. After the appearance of these places, humans will also possess some powers. The problem is that this is random and hunters have specific and immutable abilities.

A young man, our protagonist, will possess the slightest power in the universe, however, this could change when he risks his life in a dungeon that is completely out of his reach. Sung Jin Woo will acquire a unique power in his world and reveal important secrets.

