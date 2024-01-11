













Solo Leveling: The presentation with the most potential for winter 2024









Solo Leveling It arrived in the first month of 2024 and presented us with a completely cracked world. The protagonist seems simple to understand, although the world, for its part, appears to have more threads than we could imagine, below I will explain a little better what I mean.

Solo Leveling – Will it be the most interesting installment of winter 2024?

Solo Leveling: What is it about?

Solo Leveling It is set in a very particular world. It's as if, at some point, the Earth would have been fully included in an RPG –instead of the classic isekai in which a character falls into a fantasy world–. In this story, magic enters the world from nowhere and people can only try to reposition their reality to the new prevailing map.

Various dungeons appear in certain locations in the world and each one has different levels of exploration. Humanity must try to eradicate the monsters that come from them so that they do not come out to the cities. Because of this, special warriors are sent to perform these dangerous tasks.

However, warriors usually join a company that helps them support themselves, even though it is also a government issue. Warriors receive different types of tasks depending on their level. When you leave the dungeon you have the rewards to improve your equipment and they can also sell them to have a kind of salary.

Yes, the map – full of possibilities and mysteries – is one of the most original and important things in Leveling only. However, there is something else that completes its story, and that is that, just as dungeons appeared, powers were granted to some humans.

This type of power is different and It's like it's a blood type, you have one or the other, and there's nothing else to do.Because, you can't change your blood, right?

Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, a young man who is born the weakest warrior of all. However, he has to go to the dungeons, even with his poor skills, because he has to maintain and take care of his family who depends solely on him.

So, even though others make fun of him for being so weak and even though each battle is almost fatal – due to the same thing – the young man continues his work, in a desperate attempt to obtain some reward.

There is something very clear in the series: Sung Jinwoo is the most humble and fearful warrior of all. However, this changes unexpectedly.

The first chapter features our protagonist entering a simple dungeon, however, at one point, he almost dies. The other party members manage to eradicate the evil and realize that the dungeon they ended up with only led to another that could have more rewards.

Source: KakaoPage

After that, with some fear but greater greed, the adventurers enter a new dungeon that will present them with mortal dangers. This point is important because, after trembling with fear at the idea of ​​death, The protagonist will acquire the most impossible ability in the universe: he will be able to change his level, to elevate his position, even though it seemed that there would be no possibility of doing so.

After this, the evils will increase as will the questions of the functioning of this strange world.

Solo Leveling: Jewel?

It's hard to think that Solo Leveling could be one of the jewels of the anime of 2024, because it has only been on the screen for a few days, however, the scenarios it has shown show that The series has enormous potential, at the end of the day, little has been said and is known about the new world that is superimposed on Earth.

The possibilities at the spatial level seem to be quite interesting. Little is known about the characters, but so far they do not seem to contribute very distinctive things.

In fact, the radical change – at the image level – of the protagonist (this can be seen in the promotional posters and trailers), seems quite impressive. Will they be able to build a solid enough bridge for the character's growth? We will know eventually.

Solo Leveling It seems like a lot of potential, let's see what it will offer us.

Solo Leveling: Premiere – When do the chapters come out? Where can I see it?

Solo Leveling is an anime that premiered on January 6, 2024. So we expect a new episode every Saturday. The distribution platform is Crunchyroll.

So it is one of the popular anime series that is easy to access. It is worth mentioning that it has even more possibilities to expand quickly due to its high-reach platform, let us remind Undead Unluck, one of the best bets of autumn 2023, which, due to the failures in its platform, was less popular than expected.

However, Solo Leveling you have a better chance of positioning yourself quickly.

Source: A-1 Pictures – KakaoPage

We remind you: Solo Leveling: what time does the first chapter come out, how and where to watch it

Where can I get the Solo Leveling manga?

Solo Leveling is an original work by Chungong, its new anime adaptation is by A-1 Pictures.

The work began to be published in digital format in 2018 and ended in 2021. The main publisher was KakaoPage (South Korea), it later arrived in Japan through Piccoma and already has its editions in Spanish.

In Argentina, the publishing imprint is from Ivrea; and it is also translated and edited by Norma Editorial, with the variants of Spanish from Spain.

At the moment, Norma Editorial only has seven issues of the work; while Ivrea already has nine.

And you, have you already started to see Solo Leveling? What do you think about it?

