Solo Leveling It was one of the most anticipated dark shonen of the year, the installment is originally a novel that received various adaptations until it became an anime. Let us remember that the manwha ended in 2020, however, after that, there are several series that follow Jinwoo’s adventure and one of them is the sequel to Ragnarok.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok began publication as a web novel on January 3, 2024 in English. The series debuted with chapter one, which was a prologue, and on January 6, 49 episodes were released. The title is currently serialized and is published on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok released chapter 130 on July 11, you can check it out here.

The sequel follows Jinwoo’s son and of course the disasters in the inverted isekai universehere is the official synopsis:

“Earth’s existence is threatened once again as Itarim, the gods of other universes, seek to fill the void left by the Absolute Being. Sung Jinwoo has no choice but to send Beru, the Shadow Ant King, to awaken his son’s powers, and begin the journey he once undertook together. Suho must conquer the Shadow Dungeon and earn his place in the Hunters’ World as he navigates a new world against a new evil that seeks to devour the entire universe.”.

Because an ISBN registration was reported in South Korea we know that the sequel to Solo Leveling is about to arrive in webtoon format. Available from August 1, 2024!

For its part, the second season of Solo Leveling It was announced with a “Coming soon”hopefully the series will arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

Where can I watch Solo Leveling? How many episodes does it have? Is Solo Leveling on Panini?

The anime of Solo Leveling premiered in the winter 2024 season, on January 7 and ended on March 31 with the twelfth chapter. You can watch the episodes through Crunchyroll which has the license to distribute the title. Watch it here.

The printed work (manwha) of Solo Leveling is available from the publisher Panini, priced around 289 MXN. Chek out here.

