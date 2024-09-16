On September 15, Aniplex had its online festival, and from there this company revealed that the second season of the anime Solo Leveling will premiere in January 2025. He also shared a new poster and other very special news.

What happens is that the series will have its first movie, which will be a compilation. It will cover what happened in the first wave of episodes along with two from the second, which is quite a bit of content.

A-1 Pictures, which is the company in charge of animation, will surely come up with a way for the above to be the basis of an animated film. The name of this production will be Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- and its premiere in Japan will be on November 29, 2024.

So fans of the series will not only remember what happened in Sung Jin-woo’s past adventures, but will also get a glimpse of what will happen in next year’s new ones.

Fountain: Aniplex.

Surely Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will bring this movie Solo Leveling to the West, although it would have been correct for its premiere to be before the second season was available.

So far there is no statement from the first of these companies, but it is a matter of waiting. The trailer that accompanies this note, rather than being dedicated to the anime sequel, is in relation to this film and reminds us a lot of what has happened.

The second season of the anime, whose official name is Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadowwill be repeated in Japanese TV programming, which is likely to help it stay fresh in the minds of fans. Aniplex is thus looking to consolidate the success of the franchise.

This is beginning to expand into other media and merchandising such as figurines and even jewelry. But how well does the series compare to others? We share our opinion on the matter with you.

