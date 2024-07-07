Unfortunately no release date is given so we’ll have to settle for knowing it’s “coming soon.” We’ll likely see it this fall, along with the return of other beloved series, though it’s fair to say that’s just our opinion.

Crunchyroll has released the first official teaser trailer for the second season of Solo: Leveling an anime based on a best-selling and much-loved manha (in short, a manga made in South Korea), whose first season proved to be a huge success for the platform.

Video

That said, the video shows the protagonist Sun Jinwoo grappling with some new characters, in some very dynamic fight sequences. Those who have read the original manha will have no trouble recognizing them, while in our opinion Let’s avoid spoilers for those who haven’t. Let’s watch the video instead, also because we imagine that’s why you’re here.

Let’s say that, in general, the second season will continue to tell the story of the “World’s Weakest Hunter”, Sung Jinwoo, who He gained the power to level up by completing quests and defeating enemies for the Systemafter being brutally defeated in a high-level dungeon.

Will he be able to discover what lies behind his uniqueness? What is the secret of the dungeon that gave him his current abilities? Who created the mysterious interface from which he takes the missions to complete and that rewards or punishes him based on his behavior? We’ll see if the second season will answer these and other questions, when it becomes available on the subscription video streaming service dedicated to the world of anime. If you’re interested in Solo: Leveling, you can play Solo Leveling: Arise, the official mobile game.