This new installment has the title of 'The Real Hunt Begins' (The True Hunt Begins) and from what can be seen Sung Jin-woo is ready for action… or actually he is already fighting. What appears does not fully clarify what is happening.

Before chapter 6 of the anime Solo Leveling Things were looking very bad. Both Jin-woo and Yoo Jin-ho, whom she met on a dungeon excursion, were betrayed.

A party of hunters led by C-rank Hwang Dongsuk locked them in a mana crystal mine.

But that's not the worst, since inside it there is an abominable boss that resembles a giant spider, and seems to be very hungry.

So Jin-woo must stop pretending that he hasn't leveled up and face this threat in person. Solo Leveling.

Chapter 6 could include one of the great battles of this anime, although with how much the protagonist has climbed, perhaps the spider does not represent as much of a challenge.

Rather, he must take care of Jin-ho, who is a D rank and lacks experience when fighting. Despite the above, she has good weapons and armor.

But beyond this giant arachnid, Sung Jin-woo will have to settle accounts with the traitor Dongsuk and the members of his party.

It is quite clear that they intended for both him and Hwang Dongsuk to be the feast of this monstrous arthropod so that they could take advantage of the crystals in the cave.

But we will only know that in a few more days when chapter 6 is available through the Crunchyroll platform.

