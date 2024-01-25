













Solo Leveling releases the first images of its episode 4









The new promotional images of chapter 4 of Solo Leveling They're available and in them we can see our protagonist committed to leveling up. In the last episode we saw how a screen appeared that no one else can see, through it he sees the instructions of what he should do.

At first he didn't trust them, but it seems that he will soon see the fruits of his efforts and will be able to enter a dungeon.. The previous images of Solo Leveling They let us see the strange action that the protagonist will face.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Source: A-1 Pictures

Source: A-1 Pictures

The dungeon that only he has access to could encourage him to improve, and it looks like new weapons could come into play. We will see a snake monster and a weapon full of light. Are you ready for the new episode of Solo Leveling?

What is Solo Leveling all about?

Solo Leveling proposes the story of a universe that is suddenly infested by dungeons and in them there are different monsters that, when they leave, can destroy the world.

However, when leaving the dungeons, power was also granted to some people who are now known as hunters, in this way they manage to face the new threats. Not much is known about how or why things happen, in factOr, people have powers that they are unable to increase but try to cope with the threats anyway.

Everything will change when our protagonist, who is the weakest hunter, is once again in an extreme situation and after that, unlocks a skill: he will be the only one who can level up. A new hero emerges who doesn't really understand what's going on! A world that has many secrets will also be key in this anime!

