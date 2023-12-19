













The new advance of Solo Leveling It let us see what we can expect from the action anime. The lowest-ranking hero will receive a special and unexpected gift that will position him as one of the most powerful.

However, beyond the wave of action that we can expect, it also seems that the development of our protagonist will be brutal. The cast of main characters was revealed, as was the opening theme which is a collaboration between Hiroyuki Sawano and Tomorrow x Together.

The characters of Solo Leveling are the following:

Sun Jinwoo: the protagonist who could have a fairly dark but firm development. After a critical moment, he will have the opportunity to increase his power, however, he will not develop a heartless ambition.

Joo Jinho: He is Sun Jinwoo's best friend and although he belongs to a different social class, he is a fun, charismatic and empathetic player. He always supports his friend who is almost his brother.

Cha Hae-In: She is the vice president of the guild to which the friends belong. She is quite intelligent and always creates innovative strategies to achieve victories.

You know what to expect from Solo Leveling! Are you ready for the brand new premiere in January? Are you up to date with the history of the manhwa?

When is Solo Leveling released? Where can I see it?

On January 6, 2024, the long-awaited anime adaptation of Solo Leveling.

Crunchyroll will be the platform that distributes it in Latin America.

The production will be distributed in a two-course format and will not be broadcast consecutively. The series will get between 22 and 26 anime chapters that will be produced by A-1 Pictures. The second part could last until summer 2024.

