Solo Leveling It gained immediate popularity, so publishers had to rush to translate and edit the issues. Panini commented that he will edit it in its original novel format. The pre-sale is available from this moment and you can review it here.

Nevertheless, the first number of Solo Leveling It will arrive on February 28, 2024, will consist of 400 pages and will cost 289 MXN.

Source: Panini Editorial

It was announced that the delivery will consist of a total – at least it is planned – of 14 volumes. For its part, the anime has just begun its broadcast and it seems that we have a lot to discover.

Let's remember that the story follows a young man who will be able to break the system after being at a limit and will achieve the impossible: level up in a world in which strange dungeons have appeared with monsters that only a select few can fight.

The chosen ones simply awaken with an amount of power that they cannot raise or change, and in this regard there are ranks in which the protagonist barely figures.

Nevertheless, Exploring a very dangerous dungeon will seal his fate and make him become the promised and inexplicable hero.

Where can I watch Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling is a new dark shonen series that is reigning in the winter 2024 season. It is an anime work adapted from a South Korean light novel, because of this we find names different from the Japanese ones.

The distribution of Solo Leveling In Latam, it is in charge of the Crunchyroll platform, which releases its episodes every Sunday.

