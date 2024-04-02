













Solo Leveling It is the new dark shonen that came to dominate the audience. The season ended, but it left us with a favorable outlook for Jinwoo, the protagonist, who now has a disconcerting and very powerful ability.

The last episode of Solo Leveling threw Jinwoo into a strange dungeon that might not have left much more than a meaningless skill, however, He surprised us with a mecha-style final boss that fascinated with its scarlet design and that, at the end, subjugated the protagonist.

After that, the hero received much more than he expected and could have imagined: He now unlocked “Shadow Monarch,” a skill that allows him two things.

The dark and Machiavellian quality allows him to create soldiers from shadows of the enemies he has defeated, but there are even more, He is capable of taking possession and control of the souls of enemies who fall before him. Although it certainly has its limits, against certain very powerful characters, the ability will not be effective.

Source: D&C Media

The “nicroman” work was not going to pay off in intelligence points, but wow, it surprised everyone by providing a very unique capability.

How many chapters does the Solo Leveling anime have?

The first season of the anime Solo Leveling was a production of A-1 Pictures, and had twelve chapters in its first installment, It is worth mentioning that the second season was immediately confirmed.

The launch took place in the winter season of 2024, you can watch all the episodes of the anime on the Crunchyroll platform: here.

On the other handthe two-part documentary titled The Leveling of Solo Leveling It is also available on the platform, check here. There are two chapters with a duration of 20 minutes each. One focuses on the phenomenon it caused in South Korea and another on its arrival at the A-1 Pictures Studio in Japan.

