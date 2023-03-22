Many anime series are released every year, with some being unexpected debuts or seasons of already consolidated franchises such as one piece and also My Hero Academia. And now, crunchyroll brings us the first preview of Just Leveling, series that until now was a mystery, but now even has a launch window.

This project started as a serialized web novel written by the pen name Korean author Chugong in 2016 and later adapted into an illustrated webtoon comic in 2018. It is set in a fantasy universe where powerful humans known as “Hunters” work as mercenaries and fight supernatural creatures to protect humanity.

Here the video:

The series focuses on sung jinwooa weak hunter who receives a magical power known as “The system” that allows you to grow in strength without limit. Thus he becomes the best hunter in the world, which leads him to a war between two powerful factions that compete for the fate of humanity.

Its premiere is scheduled for the winter of 2024with its broadcast in crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East and CIS.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: Little by little, new iconic anime series are emerging, and this would put Solo Leveling alongside trends like Spy X Family, Ranking of Kings, and even Chainsaw Man. We’ll see if it pays off in the future.