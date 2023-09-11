During theAniplex Online Fest 2023 the first trailer for the anime series based on has been shared Leveling onlythe manwha/webtoon of Chugong and the late DUBU published in Italy by Star Comics.

It will be the animation studio A-1 Pictures to take care of the production of the series, with Shunsuke Nakashige (Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory) in the role of director, Noboru Kimura (Gundam Build Divers, Nyaruko: Crawling with Love!) as a screenwriter, Tomoko Sudo (Alice in Borderland, Fragtime) in the role of character design and Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Blue Exorcist, Kill la Kill, Mobile Suit Gundam UC) as composer of the soundtrack.

The animated series will debut in the month of January 2024 and will be visible in Italy, in simulcast, on Crunchyroll. Let’s see the new trailer below.

Solo Leveling – Trailer

The plot of Solo Leveling: “More than a decade has passed since the sudden appearance of the ‘gates’, the paths that connect our world to another dimension. Since then, some humans have awakened supernatural powers. We call these individuals ‘hunters’. Hunters make a living by using their powers to conquer dungeons within the gates. The low-ranking hunter Jinwoo Sung he is known as ‘the weakest hunter of all mankind’. One day, Jinwoo is mortally wounded when he stumbles upon a high-rank dungeon hidden in a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious search window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the mission and begins to level up… while the others do not.”

Source: Aniplex Street Anime News Network