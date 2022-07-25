A bolt from the blue. There is no other way to describe the tragic news that we are bringing you, which tells of an event that took place on July 23 but in fact only now made public by the studio REDICEthrough a post and a widespread message via their Twitter page. The designer of the webtoon adaptation of Leveling onlythat is to say Jang Seong-rakknown in art as DUBUas well as CEO of this REDICE Studio, he died on July 23 of last year due to a cerebral haemorrhage.

The news has only just been made public and fills us with regret: this South Korean webtoon, highly appreciated by fans around the world and which has received, in addition to a printed publication in various countries of the world, including Italy thanks to Star Comics , also an anime adaptation (coming soon) thus it loses one of its great strengths, namely the drawings of the talented DUBU. The story, born from the writer’s mind Chugong in the form of light novelstarted receiving this adaptation in webtoon form in 2018. It is not yet clear, of course, how it will proceed for the next chapters of the webtoon, but probably the studio will try to continue the work done by DUBU on Solo Leveling, hiring a worthy replacement. .

Below we report the press release from the REDICE account and the sad message that accompanies it, translated by us.

On July 23, 2022, artist Jang Seong-rak, illustrator of the Webtoon “Solo Leveling” left us due to a sudden deterioration in his health. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral was held privately with only a few acquaintances, and the news was only now revealed to the public. The late artist had a chronic disease, and died of a cerebral hemorrhage caused by this disease. We want to thank the readers who have given us so much support so far and we ask your prayers so that the artist can go to a better place. The production team of SOLO LEVELING and all the staff of REDICE Studio makes their condolences and mourns the late Jang Seong-rak who deeply loved his work and his readers to the end.

To read the webtoon in English and legally, with the official translation, you can go to the Tappytoon and Tapas sites. While, as already mentioned, as regards Italy, the webtoon is published in paper format by Star Comics, and has now reached the eighth volume, out of 14 total. Akiba Gamers joins the condolences of the whole world of comics and animation for the sad death of DUBU, the designer of the beloved webtoon Solo Leveling.

Source: REDICE Studio