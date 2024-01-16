Currently, the manwha market, South Korean sleeves, has gained a high level of popularity internationally. In this way, every time an anime adaptation of these stories comes to light, many eagerly await the final result. However, no one expected the number of fans that Solo Leveling had, since The premiere of this anime caused the temporary collapse of Crunchyroll.

After months of waiting, this long-awaited anime finally premiered, and its most recent chapter caused havoc on Crunchyroll servers, since the page became inaccessible after thousands of people entered at the same time to enjoy this adaptation. The end result was a screen that prevented the public from enjoying Solo Leveling.

Fortunately, At this time things have returned to normal, and all those who wish to see Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll, they can do it now without problems. However, it is quite interesting that the work of A-1 Pictures, the studio in charge of this adaptation, was one of the few capable of breaking this platform, since other anticipated works, such as the end of Attack on Titan or the second season of Jujutsu Kaisencaused similar havoc.

For those who don't know him, Only Leveling is a manwha and anime that transports us to an alternate Earth, where the appearance of mysterious doors has given rise to dungeons full of monstrous creatures. In this way, hunters, people with special abilities, face the threat to protect humanity. Sung Jinwoo, our protagonist, is among the weaker hunters, exploring lower level dungeons. The series promises unbridled action, spectacular combat, references to RPGs, and a plot that delves into the mysteries of the dungeons.

Although the first episodes have not been to the liking of all fans, There is no doubt that the popularity of Solo Leveling is increasing, Therefore, it is not even ruled out that this incident will be repeated in the future. We can only wait to see if Crunchyroll manages to improve the stability of its site, something that could mean a problem for future highly anticipated productions.

We remind you that the first chapters of Solo Leveling They are now available on Crunchyroll with subtitles, and a Spanish dub will be available soon. On related topics, we already know when the anime of Sand Land. Likewise, Netflix confirmed a new One Piece spin-off.

Editor's Note:

I've read a couple of manwhas, and I'm not a big fan of this work. It's not bad, it's simply the fact that I haven't found a work that manages to attract me. However, I do not doubt that something like Solo Leveling be popular enough that Crunchyroll has to reevaluate the stability of its servers.

Via: Crunchyroll