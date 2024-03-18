













As we told you, Crunchyroll released a documentary about the production of Solo Leveling. This production is not only informative at the most basic levels, it reveals several interesting facts about the creation of this anime and some very dedicated fans have already realized that something from the second season could have been sneaked in.

Several connoisseurs of the original work of Chugong They realized that in the documentary The Leveling of Solo Leveling You can see the design of a humanoid ant called Beru, who is a character that has yet to be seen and that smells like he will appear in the second season of the series.

The Solo Leveling documentary replaced the Cha Hae-in and Beru character sheets. In other words, they leaked it by accident. Thank you Crunchyroll 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EqoX21FjXh — Chromafire 🇵🇸 (@chromat1cfire) March 14, 2024

Some consider that this was by accident, especially because it seems that there will not be as much space for us to see this content, especially when there are only 2 episodes left to finish this anime.

The curious thing is that X users were quick to express that this is truly “that anime” with the worst kept secrets because the leaks simply don't stop coming out.

If this anime has really been so popular, it is likely that the second season will be announced just when the first is about to end.

Solo Leveling has its video game and will be released in spring 2024

Solo Leveling is not a product that lives in a webtoon, manhwa, novels, and now an anime.

Starting in spring 2024 we will have the arrival of the action RPG video game Solo Leveling Arise which is for PC and mobiles which is published by Netmarble Corp. Here you can take the role of Sung Jinwoo and level up and learn new skills.

You will be able to team up with other hunters from the webtoon and face the different portals that are full of threats. You can even draw out the shadows of your enemies and make them fight for you.

Will you be able to use the system to your advantage to defeat your enemies like Sung Jinwoo? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

