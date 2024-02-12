As its episodes pass, 'Solo Leveling' consolidates itself as the best anime so far this year: it provides a more than interesting story and action scenes that put viewers on the edge of their seats. In the new episode of the series based on the webtoon of the same name created by Chugong We will see the consequences of the most recent confrontation of Sung Jin-woowho had one of the toughest challenges since the beginning of the anime.

In this note we will tell you what every fan of 'Solo Leveling' needs to know so as not to miss the latest in this impressive series, which is under the production of A-1 Pictures and that surprised everyone and everyone with the great quality of this title.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 6, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

When does chapter 7 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

Chapter 7 of 'Single Leveling'series directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and produced by the studio A-1 Pictures, will be released on Saturday, February 17, 2024. This studio is recognized for its work on high-level projects, such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR', among others.

It should be noted that the first season of 'Single Leveling' will have a total of 25 episodes, which will be divided into two parts, as confirmed by the creators of the series. However, no specific information has yet been revealed about the break between broadcasts or the distribution of the episodes in each one.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling' chapter 5: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

What time does chapter 7 of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

Episode number 7 of 'Single Leveling' will be available for broadcast starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time), on the previously indicated date. Below is a breakdown of the corresponding schedules for its launch in various Latin American countries, as well as in Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 4, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' chapter 7 ONLINE?

The seventh episode of 'Single Leveling' will be accessible through the platform Crunchyroll, which acquired exclusive rights for broadcast outside Asia. To access this outstanding anime, those interested must visit their official Web site and complete the registration process with your email. Afterwards, they will be able to select the subscription plan that best suits their preferences.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

To watch 'Solo Leveling' for free you have two options. The first of them is the legal way to access the 14-day free trial offered by the platform. Crunchyroll. During that time you will be able to see all the series that are available in its catalog.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling' chapter 3: ONLINE release date, schedules and where to watch the anime

On the other hand, to watch the series ONLINE and totally FREE you also have the option of waiting a few days after its official premiere, since, only in this way, you will be able to view the content on pages such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. However, it is important to highlight that these sites are dedicated to unauthorized dissemination, so you will enter them at your own risk.

#39Solo #Leveling39 #chapter #release #date #schedules #watch #anime #ONLINE