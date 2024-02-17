'Solo Leveling' is preparing to surprise its audience for another week. The anime, whose story is based on the webtoon of the same name created by Chugong, continues to establish itself as one of the most popular of its genre due to the exciting and epic adventure it shows us. Likewise, another point that surprised fans is the fidelity to the original work. For this reason, fans classify it as one of the best productions of the year.

In the new episode of the anime, we will see the consequences of the tough confrontation that Sung Jin-Woo had in the past. Do you want to know what else will happen in this incredible story? In the following note, we will tell you everything so that you do not miss anything about the launch of chapter 7.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 7: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

What time does chapter 7 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The seventh episode of 'Single Leveling'series under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige and the writing of Noboru Kimura, was scheduled for release on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The series, which made its official debut on January 6, has amassed a wide fan base since its inception. So much so that on the day of its premiere the Crunchyroll page experienced an overload due to high demand from viewers.

In addition, It was announced that the new episode will be available from 9.30 am (Pacific time). For those interested in knowing the launch schedule in Latin American countries or Spain, it is recommended to consult the following list:

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 6, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30m.

12.30m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 7 of 'Solo Leveling'?

Chapter 6 of 'Single Leveling'which will have as its title 'Let's see how far I can go'will be broadcast exclusively on the platform Crunchyrolla service that obtained the exclusive rights to broadcast anime outside Asia.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling' chapter 5: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

To access the series, users must visit the website of the aforementioned application and log in with your account. Those who do not have one have the ability to select from several subscription plans offered by the service according to their preferences.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 7, ONLINE and FREE?

To enjoy the new episode of 'Solo Leveling' online and free of charge, there are two alternatives available. The first option, and the most recommended because it is legal, is to take advantage of the free trial period offered by Crunchyroll. This access not only allows you to watch the anime in question, but also explore the extensive catalog available on its platform.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 4, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

There is also the possibility of watching the series through pages such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others, sites that offer content in an unauthorized manner. Therefore, you must consider the legal and security implications that this entails.

'Solo Leveling', in addition to the anime, has a web novel and a webtoon, released in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Photo: A-1 Pictures

How many chapters does the anime 'Solo Leveling' have?

The first season of 'Single Leveling' will have a total of 25 episodes, as confirmed by those responsible for its production. Likewise, it was revealed that this installment will be divided into two segments. Although the interval between the two and the exact distribution of episodes for each of the parts has not yet been specified.

#39Solo #Leveling39 #chapter #PREMIERE #time #watch #anime #ONLINE