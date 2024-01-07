The premiere of 'Solo Leveling' caused a great sensation on the Crunchyroll platform. The anime, which was based on the successful manwha of the same name written by Chugongwas the most anticipated of 2024 and exceeded the expectations of the fans, who were finally able to enjoy the adaptation of the story of Sung Jinwoo. Now, all the followers of one of the most read titles in history are waiting for the second chapter, which will immerse us further in its fantastic world.

If you are a fan of 'Single Leveling' and you don't want to miss the next episode of the anime, in this note we will tell you everything you need to know to stay tuned so you don't miss absolutely anything of its acclaimed story.

When does 'Solo Leveling' chapter 2 come out?

The second episode of 'Single Leveling' will premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024. It is important to mention that this anime, which is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashigeis produced by the studio A-1 Pictureswhich is responsible for important titles such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR', among many others.

On the other hand, the first season of 'Single Leveling' It will have a total of 25 chapters, which will be divided into two parts. However, at the moment it is unknown how many episodes will make up each of these parts and for how long they will be separated.

What time does 'Solo Leveling' chapter 2 premiere?

The premiere of chapter 2 of 'Single Leveling' It will take place starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time). Here we will show you a list with the respective launch time in some Latin American countries and in Spain, so that you can write it down in your agenda:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 2 of 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

The new episode of 'Single Leveling' can be seen exclusively by Crunchyroll, a streaming service that bought the rights to broadcast the series outside of Asia. If you want to watch the anime you just have to go to its official website and register with an email. After that you must choose one of the plans that the platform has for you.

Cha Hae-In made an incredible appearance during the first episode of 'Solo Leveling'. Photo: A-1 Pictures

However, if you want to watch the anime online and completely free and legal, you can access its trial period, which is for 14 days.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

In order to see the chapters of 'Single Leveling' ONLINE and FREE you will have to wait a while after its official premiere on Crunchyroll, since that is the only way to be able to watch the series on pages such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. It should be noted that these websites specialize in the unauthorized dissemination of content, so entering them is at your own risk..

