The new episode of 'Solo Leveling' will present more difficult challenges for Sung Jin-Woo, whose fate is bleak due to the strong rivals he must face. In his quest to upgrade his class, the protagonist is transported to a dungeon, where he must face various opponents, who will push him to the limit. However, in the last moments of the chapter, we witnessed the plight of the young hunter, who was surrounded by the knights.

If you want to know what else will happen in the next episode of one of the most popular anime of the moment, which is based on the original work of Chugongwe invite you to read the following note.

When does chapter 12 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The 12th episode of 'Single Leveling' will air on Saturday, March 30, 2024. This anime, which gained great popularity since its launch and recently completed its second month of broadcast, is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige. Its production is carried out by A-1 Picturesa studio recognized for its work on important projects such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR', among others.

What time does chapter 12 of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

'Solo Leveling', chapter 12, It can be seen in the United States starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time) on the indicated date. Below, we will offer you a complete list of the launch times in different Latin American countries and Spain. This will allow you to organize your schedule and ensure that you don't miss this highly anticipated premiere.

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

Episode 12 of 'Solo Leveling' will be titled 'Surge'. Photo: A-1 Pictures

How many chapters does 'Solo Leveling' have?

The first season of 'Single Leveling' It will have a total of 25 episodes, as announced by the anime developers. This bulk of episodes will be divided into two parts, but it has not yet been specified how much time will pass between the broadcasts of these two segments or how many episodes each one will contain.

In addition, it has not yet been confirmed whether there will be a pause in the transmission to air a special episode. It is relevant to remember that, a few weeks ago, a compilation episode was released between chapters 7 and 8, called episode 7.5.

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 12, ONLINE?

The next episode of 'Single Leveling' will be broadcast exclusively on the platform Crunchyroll, which has exclusive distribution rights outside of Asia. To access the anime, you will have to visit the official website of the service and register with your email address. Once you're logged in, you'll be able to select the subscription plan that best suits your needs.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

To watch the most recent episode of 'Single Leveling' free of charge, there are two options. The first, completely legal, is to take advantage of the 14-day free trial offered by Crunchyroll. During this period, you can enjoy the first season of this anime and all the content available on the platform.

The second option is to wait a few days after the official premiere of the episode to find it for free on websites such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. However, it is important to note that these sites engage in the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual content, so you must use these services at your own risk.

