Sung Jin-Woo's great adventure in 'Solo Leveling' comes to an end. The first season of the successful anime premieres its last episode and we will finally know how the protagonist will fare, whose life is in danger after facing a group of very dangerous soldiers. This challenge arose after he received an invitation to upgrade his class, so if he overcomes this tough obstacle, Jin-Woo's power could reach even more unimaginable levels. Will he achieve it?

If you don't want to miss any of this exciting finale, then we recommend you stay in the following note, where we will give you all the information you need to pay attention to the details of the end of 'Solo Leveling', season 1.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 12 of 'Solo Leveling'

What time does chapter 12 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The premiere of chapter 12 of 'Single Leveling'a series directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and written by Noboru Kimura, will take place TODAY Saturday March 30, 2024. Since its debut on January 6 of this year, the anime managed to win the affection of many fans who follow the original work created by Chugong in 2016.

'Solo Leveling', chapter 12, It can be seen in the United States starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time). Considering that the anime is very popular among fans in Latin America and Spain, the times in which the chapter will be available in various countries in these regions are provided below:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30m.

12.30m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 12 of 'Solo Leveling'?

The twelfth episode of 'Single Leveling'and last of its first season, which will be titled 'Rise up'will be available only through Crunchyrollthe streaming service specialized in this type of content that has the exclusive distribution rights for anime outside of Asia.

To watch the series, users must log in. platform website and register with your account. For those who do not have one, the platform offers various subscription options adapted to different preferences and requirements.

'Solo Leveling' premiered on January 6, 2024 and was a huge hit on the Crunchyroll platform. Photo: A-1 Pictures

How to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 12, ONLINE and FREE?

There are two ways to watch the latest episode of 'Single Leveling' online and without making a disbursement. The first option, and the most advisable because it is completely legal, is to take advantage of the 14-day free trial period that Crunchyroll offers. This benefit not only gives you access to the aforementioned anime, but also allows you to enjoy a wide range of titles available in its extensive catalog.

The second way is to wait a few days after its official premiere to access the series through sites such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. However, it is crucial to keep in mind that these sites share content without any authorization, which could imply legal and security risks that must be considered.

