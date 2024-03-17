'Solo Leveling' continues for another week as one of the audience's favorite anime so far in 2024. The chapter 11 of this incredible series, which is based on the webtoon created by Chugongwill show us the meeting that will be held Jin Woo to raise his class, after his strength reached unsuspected levels, something that gave him various special abilities. He enters the dungeons on his own and emerges completely unscathed.

Therefore, if you are a fan of this anime and want to know everything about the premiere of its next episode, we invite you to stay in the following note, where we will provide you with the details you need to know so that you don't miss it.

When does chapter 11 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The eleventh episode of 'Single Leveling' will air on Saturday, March 23, 2024. This anime, which gained a lot of popularity since its premiere and which has just marked its second month on the air, is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige. For its part, production is in charge of A-1 Picturesa studio famous for its involvement in notable projects such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR' and more.

What time does chapter 11 of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

'Solo Leveling', chapter 11, It will be available in the United States from 9:30 am (Pacific time) on the aforementioned date. Below, we will provide you with a detailed list of the launch times in various Latin American countries and Spain. This will help you plan your schedule and make sure you don't miss this premiere.

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

Spain: 6.30 pm

How many chapters does 'Solo Leveling' have?

The first season of 'Single Leveling' It will consist of 25 episodes, as confirmed by the creators of the anime. These episodes will be divided into two parts; However, it has not yet been revealed how much time there will be between the broadcasts of these two segments and how many episodes there will be in each of them.

Likewise, it has not yet been confirmed whether the anime will go on hiatus again for the broadcast of a special episode. It is important to remember that, a few weeks ago, a compilation between chapters 7 and 8 was released, which was known as episode 7.5.

An important meeting awaits Sung Jin-Woo in the next episode of 'Solo Leveling'. Photo: A-1 Pictures

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 11, ONLINE?

The next episode of 'Single Leveling' will be transmitted only through the platform Crunchyroll, which holds exclusive rights to distribution outside of Asia. To watch the anime, you will have to visit the official website of said service and register with your email address. After logging in, you will be able to choose the subscription plan that best suits you.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see the latest episode of 'Single Leveling' without having to pay, there are two methods. The first, which is completely legal, is to use the 14-day free trial that Crunchyroll provides. During this period, you can watch the first season of this anime and all the content available on the platform.

The second method is to wait a few days after the official release of the episode to find it for free on websites like Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, etc. However, it is crucial to mention that these sites participate in the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual content, so you should use these services at your own risk..