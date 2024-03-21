













Solo Leveling is a shonen anime that has dazzled with its dynamic story full of action and mystery. Chapter eleven already let us see a preview with amazing images that announce a new enemy that could be one of the most powerful so far. Jinwoo could be in danger, more details below.

Chapter 11 of Solo Leveling It will be available on March 24, 2024. The preview images show us Igris, a human-shaped beast that could represent a real danger to the glorious protagonist. And yet it looks great. It looks like scarlet armor!

However, Manga fans will already know that the humanoid monster will soon be loyal to the strong protagonist of Solo Leveling that keeps rising no matter the obstacles.

Source: A-1 Pictures

So, what do you think of Igris? Remember that the first season of the dark shonen was promised in a consecutive seasonso we still have a long way to go in the mysterious world that seemed to have turned isekai and shonen a hundred degrees.

Where can I watch Solo Leveling?

The dark shonen of 2024 could be one of the most successful installments we have seen in a long time. The story comes from the pen of a South Korean writer and now it will even have a two-part special that will explain the origins and journey of the story, before becoming the famous anime from the house of A-1 Pictures.

At the moment, Solo Leveling is available on the platform Crunchyrollwhich releases the subtitled episodes every Sunday without delay.

