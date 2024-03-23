The new chapter of 'Solo Leveling' could bring more than one surprise for Sung Jin-Woo. His incredible strength, which increases considerably in each episode, will not be overlooked by some people, who will seek to have the famous warrior among their ranks. Likewise, his ability to enter higher-class dungeons and emerge completely unscathed would make him rise in rank, so he received an important invitation.

But not everything will be so simple, since a powerful enemy would confront the protagonist of the series, which is based on the webtoon created by Chugong. If you want to know what else the new episode of 'Solo Leveling' has in store, we invite you to stay in this note, where we will tell you all the details.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 11 of 'Solo Leveling'

What time does chapter 11 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The eleventh episode of 'Single Leveling'anime directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and written by Noboru Kimura, premieres TODAY, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Since its first chapter on January 6 of this year, this series managed to capture the affection of numerous followers of the original story.

The reception upon its debut was so great that it crashed the Crunchyroll page, resulting in many viewers watching the episode minutes after it was officially released.

'Solo Leveling', chapter 11, will be available in the United States from 9:30 am (Pacific time). Since the anime also has a large fan base in Latin America and Spain, below we detail for you the corresponding premiere times in various countries in these regions:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30m.

12.30m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 11 of 'Solo Leveling'?

Chapter 11 of 'Single Leveling' will be titled 'A knight defending an empty throne' and can be seen exclusively on the page of Crunchyrolla platform that has the exclusive rights to broadcast anime outside of Asia.

The great story and graphics of 'Solo Leveling' make it one of the most watched series today. Photo: A-1 Pictures

To access the series, users must visit the Crunchyroll website and log in with your account. Those who do not have one can opt for different subscription plans that the platform provides, according to their preferences and needs.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 11, ONLINE and FREE?

There are two ways to watch the new episode of 'Single Leveling' online and without the need to make a payment. The first, and most advisable because it is legal, is to take advantage the 14-day free trial period offered by Crunchyroll. This access not only allows you to watch the anime in question, but also explore the various titles available in its extensive catalog.

The second option is to wait a few days after its official release to watch the series on websites such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. It is important to note that these pages distribute material without any authorization, so you must consider the possible legal and security consequences that this may entail..