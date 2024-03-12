With each passing chapter, 'Solo Leveling' reaffirms itself as the most watched series today. The anime based on the webtoon of the same name created by Chugong It never ceases to surprise its large number of followers, who do not miss a single detail of the history of Jinwoo, who stopped being mocked by hunters for being the weakest and became someone whose strength levels up even more. The success of this incredible story went from paper to animation and is one of the favorite programs of lovers of the genre.

In the new edition of the series we will see the consequences of the fight against Kang Taeshik that surprised Jin-Woo, Joo-Hee and Song, who thought they would have a quiet mission. In this note we tell you all the details of the launch of the new episode so that you don't miss a single moment of the anime.

When does chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

Chapter 10 of 'Single Leveling' is scheduled to air on Saturday, March 16, 2024. This popular anime, which has just completed its second month since its premiere, is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige and produced by A-1 Picturesa studio recognized for its work on renowned projects such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR', among others.

What time does chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling' premiere?

'Solo Leveling', chapter 10, It can be seen in the United States starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time) on the date indicated above. Here we will provide you with a detailed list of premiere times in various Latin American countries and Spain so you can organize your schedule and make sure you don't miss this release:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain:6.30 pm

How many chapters will 'Solo Leveling' have?

The first season of 'Single Leveling' It will have a total of 25 chapters, as confirmed by the anime developers themselves. These episodes will be distributed in two parts; However, at the moment it is unknown how long the broadcasts of these segments will be separated and how many episodes each one will make up.

Likewise, it is not known if the anime will go on hiatus again for the broadcast of a special episode. It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, between chapters 7 and 8, a special was released, which was considered episode 7.5.

'Solo Leveling' airs every Saturday from 9:30 am (Pacific time). Photo: composition LR/A-1 Pictures

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 10, ONLINE?

The new chapter of 'Single Leveling' will be broadcast exclusively through Crunchyroll, a service that has exclusive rights for distribution outside Asia. If you want to access the anime, you will have to visit the official website of the platform and register using your email address. After that, you can select the subscription plan that best suits your preferences.

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and FREE?

To watch the most recent episode of 'Single Leveling' At no cost, you have two options available. The first, which is the legal alternative, is to take advantage of the 14-day free trial offer offered by Crunchyroll. During this time, you can enjoy the first season of the aforementioned anime, as well as all the content on the platform.

The second alternative is to wait a few days after the official premiere of the chapter to find it for free online on pages such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix ​​and Anime ID; However, it is important to note that these sites engage in the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, so you will have to access these services at your own risk..

