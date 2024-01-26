













Solo Leveling: Beyond the anime









When we are passionate about something we want to know even the smallest detail, right? Well everyone who fell in love with Solo Leveling They have some doubts and knowledge is not denied to anyone, so I am telling you some basic but curious information about the new dark shonen of the moment.

Let us remember that another of the most anticipated deliveries for this year is Kaiju No. 8 It seems that a new wave of dark shonen appears and maybe some can give a break to Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen!

The highlights of Solo Leveling

The origins of Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling It is a rather curious installment because it is not properly a manga. Anime is usually an adaptation of an accomplished manga work or with a wide serialization run and even one that maintains a great scope. With this basis, it is particular that this series adapts a webcomic – manhwa -.

In a practical way we could say that a manwha is a Korean comic, so it is strange that it receives an adaptation especially to anime. HoweverLet us remember that Japanese animation is truly a specialist in its style and its peculiarities are already something quite accomplished, Because of this, perhaps it was decided to embrace this story in anime format, instead of South Korean animation, which usually has a different, more precious style, like Chinese animation.

Source: KakaoPage

After all Solo Leveling It has a greater reach on anime platforms and networks, due to the position of the industry, but the jump is interesting, perhaps it will soon become more or less common, let us remember that there are other adaptations of this type that did the same although they did not receive the same focus; Among these, the following stand out:

Tower of God

The God of High School

Lookism

true beauty

Noblesse

Solo Leveling Spanish dubbing

Below is the Latin Spanish dubbing cast:

Fernando Moctezuma as Jinwoo Sung

Jorge Badillo as Chiyul Song

Gabriela Ortiz as Joohee Lee

Brandon Montor as Jinho Yoo

Armando Guerrero as Jinchul Wo

Ixchel León as Jinah Sung

Saints Albert as Go Gunhee

Sofia Huerta as Cha Hae In

Source: KakaoPage

Production details are as follows:

Study: VSI Mexico

Dubbing director: Sofía Huerta

Translation: Ilse Santillán

Production: Carlos Villasana

Mixer: Oscar Galván

Recording engineer: Raúl Martínez

So now we can enjoy Jinwoo's adventures in our native language, for those who prefer it that way. What team are you? Do you prefer Latin Spanish or the original language?

Solo Leveling: How many volumes does the story have? How many chapters will it have?

The launch of the novel in our language has already begun to revolve. Panini, the publisher par excellence for Latin American Spanish, promised to launch the novels in our language. In fact, it was considered that Solo Leveling It will have 14 volumes. Pre-sale for the first one is now available and will cost 289 MXN.

On the other hand, the anime is being serialized by A-1 Pictures and it was announced that it will have a 25-episode season that will be delivered in deux cours format.

Something curious that we should know is that Solo Leveling can be completely adapted, because the story has already ended. Jinwoo's Journey was published from 2018 to 2021. The delivery was in two formats: light novel – which brought together eight volumes – and the manhwa webcomic – which brought together 14 volumes.

So there's a good chance that Solo Leveling adapts completely, although obviously, not in the first season.

The most interesting characters in Solo Leveling

There are two very interesting characters in what we have seen of Solo Leveling and it's funny to think about the contrast, at the end of the day, one is the weakest of humanity and another is one of the most powerful hunters, a boy and a girl. I'll tell you details.

Cha Hae-in: Solo Leveling

Cha Hae-in is one of the strongest hunters in the world and because of this she has quite a few fans and must keep a low profile. The girl will be a key piece for the development of the story, since she will have a strong contrast with Jinwoo, the protagonist.

Source: KakaoPage

She is an S-rank hunter, she is very important to the guild and comes from an important family, while Jinwoo comes from the lowest and in addition to being insignificant in social matters, he is also terrible in matters of power that could help him. position yourself.

The strange abilities of Cha Hae-in makes her smell bad smells in people, However, when she meets Jinwoo everything will change for her in several ways.

Jinwoo: Solo Leveling

He is the protagonist of Leveling only, He starts out as the weakest hunter and also a very poor person, he also has a fairly defined resilient character and is a kind person. After a traumatic event on a mission, he will be the only one to acquire a fabulous ability: leveling up, the ability to change.

We recommend you: Solo Leveling shows behind the scenes of the great animation of its opening

Where can I watch Solo Leveling?

The shonen anime of the moment is licensed by Crunchyroll. The chapters debut every Sunday and it seems that the story is full of breaking points that will only surprise us more and more.

Let us remember that among the series of the season that stand out in the catalog are Blue Exorcist, Sasaki and Peeps, A Sign of Affection, The Witch and the Beast, Mr. Villains Day's Off, The Fire Hunter, Sengoku Youko, The Fire Hunter and Bucchigiri, which one do you follow?

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)