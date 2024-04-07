Netmarble Corporation has set a exit period For Solo Leveling: Arisethe new RPG for PC, iOS and Android that opened pre-registration last month and is expected to arrive in complete form in May.

This is the video game adaptation of Solo Leveling, South Korean manhwa which tells the story of Jinwoo Sung, a low-level Hunter who faces numerous trials to become stronger. The latter is also the protagonist of the video game, which should be based on the original story.

There is considerable anticipation surrounding the game in question, as clearly emerges from the fact that pre-registrations have already exceeded the 5 million mark in just over a week, so the release represents an event of considerable importance on PC and mobile platforms.