Netmarble Corporation has set a exit period For Solo Leveling: Arisethe new RPG for PC, iOS and Android that opened pre-registration last month and is expected to arrive in complete form in May.
This is the video game adaptation of Solo Leveling, South Korean manhwa which tells the story of Jinwoo Sung, a low-level Hunter who faces numerous trials to become stronger. The latter is also the protagonist of the video game, which should be based on the original story.
There is considerable anticipation surrounding the game in question, as clearly emerges from the fact that pre-registrations have already exceeded the 5 million mark in just over a week, so the release represents an event of considerable importance on PC and mobile platforms.
A work already widely appreciated
We are waiting for a precise date, but the launch of the game should therefore take place during the next month, a Mayon PC, iOS and Android, at the moment without foreseeing further platforms.
After the enormous success of the manhwa from which it is based, Solo Leveling: Arise could therefore start with a huge user base, which makes it a game to keep an eye on for the near future, considering how these titles can be very popular success.
It is an action role-playing game with a combat system reminiscent of the classic hack and slash type, but which can count on backgrounds and characters with a certain charisma and which have already been widely appreciated throughout the world.
#Solo #Leveling #Arise #set #release #window #it39s #close