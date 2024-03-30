













This March 30, the last episode of the anime aired. Solo Leveling and so it came to light that it will have a second season. That was through the progress that we share with you in this note.

The next wave of episodes will be named Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- and Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will be broadcast. Of course, that is something that could well be expected from this video on demand service.

At the moment it is not known if the same production team will be in charge of the second season of Solo Leveling but it is very likely.

Regarding the shared preview, it takes up some of the events that took place in the first, such as the brutal punishment suffered by the protagonist, Sung Jin-woo.

However, his subsequent rebirth and recovery led him to become the only hunter capable of endless leveling.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

Aniplex, which is one of the production companies behind the anime, did not reveal when the second season of Solo Leveling. In that sense it is advisable to have some patience.

So far the work of A-1 Pictures, the studio in charge, has been outstanding. The action sequences and battle choreographies have given a lot to talk about. It is clear that it is the studio responsible for other popular series such as Sword Art Online.

The first season of Solo Leveling It began broadcasting on January 6, 2024. It was initially planned to premiere in 2023.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

However, it had to be delayed to the current year and in the end that benefited him. Throughout its broadcast, it only had one pause and set off alarms due to A-1 Pictures' history.

All due to the delays suffered by their productions. Fortunately it was only a weekend and all we have to do is wait for this sequel.

