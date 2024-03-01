Star Comics And Crunchyroll announce a collaboration for the launch of Variant Anime of volume 1 of LEVELING ONLYthe comic book work by Chugong which recently inspired an animated series much appreciated by the public.

This special limited edition version of volume 1 will be available next time April 2 in comic shops and on the official Star Comics website. More details can be found below.

STAR COMICS AND CRUNCHYROLL JOIN FORCES TO CELEBRATE THE SUCCESS OF SOLO LEVELING

The variant anime is coming to pay homage to all fans of the manhwa and anime and give new life to Jinwoo Sung's adventure.

Milan, 1 March 2024 – It is undeniable: Leveling only is the most celebrated anime of the moment, a real phenomenon that began in 2016 with the publication of the web novel by Chugong. Jinwoo Sung's story has captured the imagination of readers around the world, especially after its transformation into a manhwa in 2018, quickly earning a place of honor among the most beloved and internationally recognized Korean comics. The debut of the anime, masterfully produced by A-1 Pictures and available in simulcast on Crunchyroll, catapulted the Solo Leveling universe to new heights of popularity, quickly becoming one of the most followed and discussed anime series of the year and earning a outstanding rating of 4.9/5 on the streaming platform, a result that testifies to the admiration of a vast and varied audience. To celebrate the success of Solo Leveling in all its forms, Star Comics And Crunchyroll have decided to create, for all enthusiasts, an anime variant edition of the first issue of the manhwa, featuring an illustration from the anime and featuring a dust jacket with special effects. The volume will be available in comic shops and on the Star Comics website starting from April 2.

In the universe of Leveling only, mysterious magical portals connecting the human world to a monster-infested realm begin to appear everywhere, marking the dawn of a new social order. In this reality, humanity's only bastion in the fight for survival are the Hunter, human beings who, under the influence of magic from portals, have obtained arcane powers. In a ruthless reality where only the strongest survive, the protagonist Jinwoo Sung seems doomed to failure. But when, one step away from death, he acquires unexpected and extraordinary abilities, his fate – and that of the world – changes forever. Solo Leveling expertly weaves together adventure and personal growth in a setting full of complex social dynamics and geopolitical tensions which has been able to capture the hearts of readers around the world, increasingly challenging South Korea's role as the nerve center of pop culture.

The anime will release on Crunchyroll in January 2024 marked a new chapter in the popularity of Solo Leveling, demonstrating the extraordinary ability of A-1 Pictures to transpose the essence of the manhwa into an adaptation that was able to preserve the narrative depth and stylistic imprint that made it a global phenomenon. The anime production managed to capture the grandeur of the battles designed by DUBU(REDICE STUDIO)the emotional intensity and growth of the protagonist with a mastery that exceeded all expectations, remaining faithful to the original and creating an immersive experience that left fans speechless.

“The synergy between Star Comics and Crunchyroll in the creation of this anime variant edition is a tribute to the exceptional reception that Solo Leveling has received,” he declares Cristian Posocco, Publishing Manager of Star Comics. “Our goal was to enrich fan collections with a distinctive element, as well as provide new fans, who will surely miss the anime, a way to continue immersing themselves in Jinwoo Sung's adventures. This initiative represents our thanks to the supporters of the series, offering them not only a collectible treasure but also a bridge to keep the Solo Leveling experience alive.”

To celebrate the start of their partnership which, in the coming months, will celebrate some of the most successful series with unexpected news and surprisesStar Comics and Crunchyroll have decided to further pay homage to all fans. From 1st to 30th April, every purchase of at least €30 of manga from the entire Star Comics catalogue at Star Shop and affiliated comic book stores will give the right to a free three-month Crunchyroll subscription card. This promotion represents an extraordinary opportunity for fans to continue reading their favorite Star Comics series, as well as venture out to discover exciting new titles and immerse themselves in the large and varied catalog offered by Crunchyroll. The initiative, valid while stocks lastis designed to enrich the experience of readers and viewers, allowing them to freely explore the narrative universe of the works they love, from print to anime.