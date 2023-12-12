













This video-on-demand service, for several months, made it clear that it had acquired the respective rights to this adaptation of the work of the novelist Chugong and the designer DUBU.

The video of Solo Leveling includes its ending or closing theme, request, and allows you to appreciate part of the action it will offer. In charge of directing this anime is Shunsuke Nakashige, while the script is the responsibility of Noboru Kimura.

Regarding the character design, it is a contribution from Tomoko Sudo and the themes from composer Hiroyuki Sawano. The studio in charge is A-1 Pictures, which stands out for the quality of its productions.

Fountain: A-1 Pictures.

As for the cast, Taito Ban plays the protagonist, Sung Jinqoo, and Genta Nakamura is behind Yoo Jinho. Haruna Mikawa, for her part, is responsible for Sung Jinah.

According to Crunchyroll the anime Solo Leveling It can be seen from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

This is one of the most important releases on this platform and will surely have dubbing in Latin Spanish.

It's just not likely to start Solo Leveling have that option, but it will come over time like with other anime on Crunchyroll.

In the story of the series Jinwoo is one of the weakest hunters but he needs money for his sick mother, his sister's studies and to survive.

But one day on a mission he faces an almost invincible enemy and everything seems lost until something unexpected happens and turns his life upside down.

Apart from Solo Leveling We have more anime information at TierraGamer.

