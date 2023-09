Russian “Solntsepeki” hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasnogorovka, Kleshcheevka and Malo-Ilyinovka

Heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) “Solntsepek” defeated concentrations of Ukrainian troops in Krasnogorovka, Kleshcheevka, Malo-Ilyinovka in the Donetsk direction. The head of the press center of the “South” group, Georgiy Minesashvili, spoke about this. His words lead RIA News.