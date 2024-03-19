The Russian automaker Sollers has begun sales of Sollers Argo commercial vehicles in Belarus. This was reported on March 19 TASS with reference to the company's statement.

The first dealership center opened in Minsk. All modifications of the Sollers Argo are available: in two lengths, with flatbed, manufactured goods and isothermal bodies, the automaker indicated.

Sollers talked about plans to enter the Belarusian market at the end of last summer. Assembly production of the Argo model (as well as the Atlant model) started at the end of November 2022 at the Sollers plant in the Alabuga SEZ in Tatarstan. Sales began in December 2022. In May 2023, the company moved Argo production to the UAZ site.

Last September, the Sollers Cargo plant in Ulyanovsk began production of the Sollers Argo model line using full-cycle technology. The production site in Ulyanovsk is designed to produce more than 10 thousand Sollers trucks annually over the next five years; more than 1 billion rubles will be invested in the project to localize vehicle production.

On March 11, Sollers announced that the Sollers Argo range of light-duty commercial vehicles included a long-wheelbase version with a wheelbase length of 3000 mm. The cars are available for order from dealers at prices starting from 2.61 million rubles.

On January 15, Sollers announced that it had received a preferential loan from the Industrial Development Fund (IDF) in the amount of 3.4 billion rubles for the implementation of a project for the production of body stamped parts for Sollers Atlant and Argo cars.