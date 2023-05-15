Development studio League of Geeks has unveiled a new Archfiend of his new strategy set in Hell Solium Infernum. It’s about Belialthe prince of deception, master of manipulation and betrayal.

Belial dislikes open conflict and prefers to profit from the misery of others. He specializes in inciting fights between other Archfiends and using his arcane rituals to siphon resources from them. Careful plannerdeceptive even in appearance, collects the souls of those who have betrayed keeping them as trophies.

Belial has a forked tongue and one Machiavellian mind, so much so that he prides himself on always being one step ahead of the others. Opposed to heaven and earth, Belial loves chaos and confusion, conditions that allow him to better manipulate events. For him, power is everything.

Concept Art of Belial in Solium Infernum

For the rest, we remind you that Solium Infernum is being developed for PC, but does not yet have an official release date. If you want to know more, read our preview.

Let’s read the official description:

Get ready for Solium Infernum, a majestic strategy game of politics, intrigue and betrayal, set in the highest arena of theHell.

As one of the mighty fallen Archdemons, sinister lords of the Infernal Realm, you are one of the contenders for the Infernal Throne: His Dark Majesty is gone and the feverish Conclave demands that a replacement be appointed. He commands legions of the dead, enlists champion praetors, perform sinister rituals, and defeat your rivals to become the new Infernal Dark King.

Originally inspired by Milton’s epic Paradise Lost, the new title from League of Geeks (known for the influential digital board game Armello) is a reimagining and modernization of Vic Davis’ cult classic of the same name. Critically acclaimed, it is a game considered a masterpiece of the strategy genre.