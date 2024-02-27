Solium Infernumwhich we talk about in the review, is a Infernal strategic and political gamecreated by League of Geeksalready acclaimed for Armello. In Solium Infernum players will take part in the fight for the dominance of Hell after the disappearance of its ruler Lucifer, playing one of the eight archdemons inspired by the book”Eight Evil Thoughts” Of Evagrius Ponticus. Each archdemon embodies one of the 8 precepts from which the 7 deadly sins were born, respectively: gluttony, greed, lust, anger, laziness, sadness, vainglory and pride.

The Race for Power

The purpose of the game is to gain control of the throne located in the capital Pandemoniumwithin one map divided into hexagons, full of references on the biomes of hell with all the discomforts associated with it. The road to the regency is paved with forks and plots, each Archdemon guaranteeing a different playstyle, from the more diplomatic approach to endless bloodshed.

The throne can be achieved by accumulating prestige, eliminating competition, besieging the capital or with finer methods such as the manipulation of other Archdemons.

We have two types of games available, namely single player And multiplayer, accompanied by the infernal encyclopedia. Within the first mode we also find the tutorialsthe games against the AI they challenge scenarioswhile in multiplayer obviously we will be able to join or create online games. Before diving into the battlefield against the AI ​​we will be able to choose the map, the duration of the game and what our Archdemon will be.

The map can be expanded to increase the number of players from 4 to a maximum of 6you can also choose the concentration of places of power inside. The places of power, in addition to providing prestige throughout the game turns, present passive benefits such as the production of a resource, an enhancement of an Archdemon statistic, or protection from adversary actions, such as magical rituals.

The length of a game defines the number of rounds necessary for the Pandemonium conclave to begin deliberating the possible regency of the candidate with the greatest prestige, in the 5 or 10 rounds following the declaration of the assembly. Archdemons opposed to the conclave's decisions will be able to use those turns to eliminate the candidate or conquer Pandemonium, ensuring final victory.

From the diplomatic point of view the game allows players to vote on the deliberations of the conclave, play event cards And manage political maneuvers, such as extorting resources, publicly insulting opponents, entering into alliances and vassalages, or declaring feuds and wars, in order to recover the prestige lost after an offense or the refusal of a diplomatic request by the player. After all we are in hell and every strategy is legitimate.

In this explosive mix the magic in the form of ritualsmade available by enhancing the attributes of his own Archdemon. Each attribute has different effects: the charisma facilitates diplomatic requests, theanger takes care of the troops, thedeceit allows you to rob your opponents, the foresight allows you to steal an opponent's secret data, and finally the destruction allows you to damage enemy troops and structures.

The fight within Solium Infernum is based on comparing the difference of the three main statistics of the armies: ranged, melee and hellish. However, each Archdemon possesses abilities and resources capable of altering the outcome of conflicts, for example Mammon, the lord of greed, can use the large number of tributes in his possession to obtain from bazaar auctions the best troops and armaments in the game, while Astaroth, the warlordwill use the stratagems to provide passive bonuses to his armies or i destruction rituals to harm enemy troops from a distance.

Archdemons like Andromalius, the vainglorious instead they will completely ignore pitched battles and resolve conflicts in thearenasending a praetorian as a champion against another Archdemon's champion. This battle type uses a similar system to rock, paper and scissors where, based on the move chosen by the player, you can be in advantage or disadvantage in calculating damages.

The War begins

Technically Solium Infernum does not require high system requirements. We tested it on a PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700x processor and a video card nvidia geforce RTX 3070with the game showing no issues at the highest graphics settings available. The settings they are rich in details and accurately describe the infernal context of reference, while the soundtrack and the character effects convey a tense and solemn atmosphere.

Between strengths of the product we find the illustrations and descriptions, which accompany every character, object and event present in the games and within the infernal encyclopedia. Each game is different from the previous one thanks to the large number of tactics applicable and the random events. Multiplayer games encourage tactical thinking, as the game does not have a timer for turns and allows you to have open up to 10 games in progress. Furthermore, and not to be underestimated, it is possible to search for players together with a friend.