Solitude | A woman who moved from Brazil to Helsinki felt lonely and came up with a clever way to find friends

Loneliness|Brazilian Tássia Rebelo was lonely in Helsinki. Then he founded a friendship club and noticed that many others also lack like-minded friends.

Tássia Rebelo moved from Brazil to Helsinki after her husband and ran into culture shock.

Rebelo worked remotely and was unable to make friends with the locals, even though the business was tough. The other was in my home country, where people are quite talkative.

She then started a friendship network for women called Secret club, which proved to be a success.

Today, the community has its own newsletter, Instagram account and a Whatsapp group of more than a hundred people. Women who don’t know each other before go to museums, coffee and, for example, outdoor movies together.

“One of them is even coming with me to Brazil to see my family,” says Rebelo.

The people of Helsinki don’t really introduce themselves to strangers. Leaving others alone is polite to them. In addition, Finns seem to enjoy the silence a lot. These are things that Rebelo has noticed during the few years he has spent in Helsinki.

“I learned Finnish and took courses to talk to people, but I hadn’t realized how different things are here,” says Rebelo.

“I knew people, but not anyone with whom I could really connect. You could just go out for a drink and laugh,” Rebelo describes.

He attended a few Spouse program events organized by the City of Helsinki. Their purpose is to get people who moved to Finland with their partner to get to know each other.

“Everyone was so different that it was impossible to find common interests,” says Rebelo.

Then he made a questionnaire in which he first introduced himself and then asked others to tell about their own interests. She forwarded it to the Spouse program and received almost sixty responses.

Secret club started with a ten-person coffee meeting in October 2022. Although no one knew each other from before, the connection was found immediately. The group is still good friends with each other.

The photo was taken at the first meeting of the Secret club, where several friendships were formed.

Internationals published by Expat Insider 2024 –statement according to Finland is not the easiest country to move to as a foreigner. Finland ranked 51st in the comparison of 53 countries.

Finland was among the ten worst performers in categories that describe adaptation to a new country, the friendliness of the locals, the experience of being welcomed, and finding friends.

Only 25 percent of respondents who moved to Finland were satisfied with their social life.

Rebelo has friends who have moved from abroad to Helsinki for studies or work. However, one network created at university or at work is not enough for many.

“If you’ve lived here since you were a child, you have family and maybe friends from school and work, from different side paths in life,” Rebelo describes.

Right recently, Finns living in Helsinki have also discovered Secret Club’s events. In the most recent one, most of the participants were from Finland.

At first, Rebelo wondered why these people needed a friendship club. Then he realized that new people and communities bring new content to anyone’s life.

“As an adult, it is usually more difficult to find friends. There may be children or a busy work life, and we don’t have the same openness.”

“We don’t even talk about this as a community anymore to women who come from elsewhere. This is a community for all women,” says Rebelo.