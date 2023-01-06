Soliti Ignoti Special Lottery Italy 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the show

This evening, Friday 6 January 2023, at 20.30 on Rai 1 the Soliti ignoti – Speciale Lotteria Italia is broadcast, a special episode of the game show hosted by Amadeus, with many VIP guests. During the live evening we will find out which are the winning tickets of the Italy 2023 Lottery, with the first prize of 5 million euros. A dizzying jackpot that would drive anyone crazy. Where to watch live TV and streaming Soliti Ignoti – The return of the Italian Lottery Special? All the information in detail below.

On TV

With the Amadeus show, combined once again with the Lotteria Italia, the appointment in prime time and live is for today, 6 January 2023 (Befana), at 20.30 on Rai 1.

Soliti ignoti Special Lottery Italy 2023 live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the game in live streaming on the free platform RaiPlay, or retrieve it at any time thanks to the on demand function. In fact, the platform allows all Rai programs to be followed live or on a deferred basis from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Awards

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming Soliti Ignoti – The return, special Lotteria Italia 2023, but what are the prizes (top 5) of the Lottery up for grabs? Here they are:

1st Prize €5,000,000

2nd Prize €2,000,000

3rd Prize €1,000,000

4th Prize €500,000

5th Prize €250,000