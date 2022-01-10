Who has never, at least once in their life, played the Solitary? These types of titles take up a lot of time for many people, who relax by playing a quiet game of their favorite game. In these years we are bombarded by an immense quantity of large productions, rediscovering simplicity can be a more than pleasant experience.

For this reason we have thought of an article in which we talk about 5 solitaire games that have made history, we assure you that if you are young gamers at least one of your parents will know what we are talking about.

Spider

The loner Spider (also known as Spider Solitaire) is certainly the most famous of all, as well as in our opinion the most fun ever. The object of the game is to form complete ladders, starting from the King and ending at the Ace, of the same suit. We assure you that if you are new to this type of games, Spider is the right one to start.

Solitary

The Solitary (or Solitaire) classic, what in the end you always do a little game. Probably this is one of the games that will surely not be lost, given its huge history.

Golf

Don’t be fooled by the name, plus it’s not as easy as it sounds. The aim is to eliminate as many cards as possible, but the ones that remain on the counter are called shots. The latter represent the moves with which you have made the hypothetical hole, in the rare case in which you eliminate all the cards, then you will have made the hole with zero strokes!

Pyramid

This is probably one of the first solitaires you learn as a child. Fast, fun and in a way also very scenic. You will surely have seen us play at least once in your life, a must that can certainly not be missing in our ranking.

FreeCell

This is certainly one of the most complex solitaires ever, but at the same time the one with the highest gratification rate. Maybe before playing it, practice with the other games that we have previously reported.

This is all we had to tell you about these 5 solitaire games that we believe you must try at least once in your life, as they are in our opinion the greatest exponents of the genre.