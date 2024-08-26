Tim Kurzbach is grateful that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) traveled to Solingen on Monday. Above all, for taking so much time and listening. “People expect the state to act and find solutions for them. We have to stand together,” said the mayor of Solingen. On Monday, the SPD politician first received Scholz in the town hall and then spoke with his party colleague at the scene of the crime with emergency services, paramedics and emergency chaplains about their experiences of the past few days.