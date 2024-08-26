Home policy

The state can no longer put the protection of its citizens behind the interests of migrants. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

When the Tunisian refugee Anis Amri killed 13 people at the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, it took an agonizingly long year before Angela Merkel agreed to meet with the bereaved. Nothing, no state act of mourning and no expression of respect for the victims, was supposed to disturb the CDU Chancellor’s migration routine, which had been elevated to a matter of state. Any debate about it was unwelcome. The changed reaction patterns after the terrible bloodbath in Solingen show how much Germany has changed since then, how scarred society has become as a result of traumatic experiences of violence: This time the Chancellor rushed to the scene of the crime, and the SPD party leader suddenly called for deportations to Syria and Afghanistan in the tone of the Union.

Solingen as a turning point: German politics must take the fight against illegal migration seriously

But it may already be too late for the SPD; it is facing defeat in the elections in the East. The extent to which the Social Democrats, along with the Greens, have come to terms with the capitulation of the rule of law when it comes to migration was revealed by a decree from the Lower Saxony Interior Ministry, which became known shortly before the Solingen disaster. An instruction to the federal police stated that people who were to be deported and who resisted deportation were to be left alone. It was precisely this indifference, now in the black-green NRW, that enabled the Syrian refugee Issa al H., who went into hiding and was later tolerated, to murder three innocent people. They might still be alive if politicians had taken their promised commitment to combating illegal migration as seriously as their “fight against the far-right”.

After attack in Solingen: State must put the protection of its citizens first

This policy of pretending must stop, especially in view of the radicalization of many Muslims as a result of the Gaza conflict. Solingen must become a turning point for German migration policy. The state must no longer put the protection of its citizens behind the interests of migrants. It is not enough to conduct diversionary debates about knife bans, as Robert Habeck does. Asylum seekers who commit crimes must be deported, including to Syria and Afghanistan. The Schengen Agreement should be suspended so that migrants who have entered from safe countries of origin can be sent back.

The FDP must give in on data retention so that the police are not dependent on foreign services in the fight against terrorism. And if the SPD learns its lesson now and the Union is honest with itself and its voters, there will be no need for further debates about the black-green coalition after the federal election. Because one thing is clear: the Greens will not be able to achieve the Copernican revolution in asylum policy.⇥[email protected]