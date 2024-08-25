Solingen, ISIS signs the massacre: two people arrested

The manhunt following Friday night’s attack in Solingenin Germany, in which 3 people were killed and 8 others injured, some of them seriously, and claimed by the‘Isis.

German police stopped a man this morning 15 year old boy suspected of having had contact with the attacker, who randomly stabbed people at a celebration to mark the 650th anniversary of the founding of the North Rhine-Westphalian town. He was then a Syrian man arrested 36-year-old in an asylum seekers’ center not far from the site of the attack. Finally, shortly before midnight, a another Syrian 26 years old turned himself in to the police, claiming to be the perpetrator. The investigation continues.

According to Der Spiegel, it is the Syrian Issa al H. 26-year-old who reportedly turned himself in to a police patrol on Saturday evening. He was born in the Syrian city of Deir al-Sor and arrived in Germany at the end of December 2022, seeking asylum in Bielefeld. He is a Sunni Muslim and according to information, the man was not known to security authorities as an Islamic extremist.

The police also indicated that the person arrested last night in a reception center for refugees in Solingen, located not far from the site of the attack, was considered “a witness.” A 15-year-old teenager had also been arrested earlier, suspected of “failing to report” a planned criminal act. Investigators are investigating whether he could be linked to the perpetrator of the attack.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the act that has shocked Germany. “The perpetrator of the attack on a Christian gathering in the city of Solingen” is “a soldier” of ISIS, the jihadist group said yesterday evening in a press release issued through its propaganda organ Amaq. The man acted “to avenge the Muslims of Palestine and anywhere else”, adds the text.