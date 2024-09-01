“Is justice not being enforced because it is too complicated?” asked Jürgen Kaube, co-editor of the FAZ, recently after an asylum seeker who was rejected in 2022 and who enjoyed subsidiary protection in Germany carried out the attack in Solingen. The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, also said about the case on Deutschlandfunk that the deportation procedures had apparently become too legally complex for the administration. That is why nothing is done, even if there is a decision to deport a person. As terrible and special as this attack is, the way the perpetrator was treated seems symptomatic of the present time. At least that is how it seems to me when I try to read the signs of the times.