Almost 26 hours after theSolingen attack in Germanyin which 3 people were killed and 8 were injured, the alleged perpetrator of the massacre has turned himself in to the police and he confessed.

Who is the man who confessed

Drenched by the pouring rain and still covered in blood, the man approached the officers and said, according to Bild reports: “I’m the one you’re looking for…”. The person in question is Syrian Issa al H., 26, who was born in the Syrian city of Deir al-Sor, according to Spiegel, and arrived in Germany at the end of December 2022 and applied for asylum in Bielefeld. A year later, he received so-called subsidiary protection, which refugees from countries devastated by civil war often receive. He is a Sunni Muslim. Before the attack, he was not known to security authorities as an Islamic extremist.

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) confirmed the arrest shortly afterward to the ARD’s “Tagesthemen”. The man is “highly” suspected of the crime. Evidence has also been found, Reul said.

Two men were arrested yesterday in connection with the attack.