Unterstützt wird er von Kriminologen, die Gewalttaten auf soziale Ungleichheit, die Männlichkeit der Täter oder schwierige Umstände in Asylheimen zurückführen, und von Daumendrückern der religiösen Vielfalt, die stets und selbst, wenn es Bekennerschreiben antisemitischen Inhalts gibt, finden, das alles habe mit dem Islam nichts zu tun.

Auf den Ablauf der Frist gewartet?

Das sind Ausreden, Beschönigungen, und das Publikum merkt es. Zur Antwort auf die Frage, was Wähler der AfD zutreibt, gehört beispielsweise, was wir jetzt über die Vorgeschichte des Messerattentats von Solingen erfahren. Dabei geht es nicht um Einwanderung als solche. Selbstverständlich ist Deutschland ein Einwanderungsland, und es wird viele seiner Aufgaben nicht ohne Einwanderer lösen können. An Einwanderern als solchen hängen keine gravierenden Probleme. Die nationalistische, chauvinistische Deutung der Einwanderung – „Sie gehören nicht hierher“, „Bevölkerungsaustausch“ und so weiter – ist niederträchtig und töricht zugleich. Symbolisch steht dafür die Klage über dunkelhäutige Deutsche in der Nationalmannschaft.

Mourners have laid flowers near the site of the attack in Solingen. It will be important to draw the right conclusions from the attack so that the likelihood of further attacks is reduced. AFP

In Solingen, however, the suspected perpetrator is not just any immigrant, but a rejected asylum seeker from Syria. After his asylum application was rejected in December 2022, he was to be returned to Bulgaria, the first European country he entered and which was therefore responsible for his asylum application. Somehow he still got to Germany. A look at the map shows that he crossed the borders of at least three other European countries to do so. In June 2023, he evaded being returned to Bulgaria. “He wasn’t there” when the police wanted to pick him up, said the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU).

Others say he disappeared and waited until, as they say, “the transfer deadline” had expired. According to the European Dublin III agreement, returns to the country responsible for the asylum decision, in this case Bulgaria, must be carried out within such deadlines: six months in normal cases, twelve if the applicant is in custody, eighteen if he has disappeared.

The liberality of the constitutional state as a license for criminals

This raises the first questions. Why is it enough not to be there to evade police access for long periods of time? Why are there transfer deadlines at all? Why is a deadline maintained, especially in the case of a refugee asylum seeker? Someone evades a constitutional decision for months and yet enjoys the advantage that the authorities can no longer enforce this decision after just 19 months. Who is supposed to understand that?

What happened next is even more difficult to understand. When the suspect from Solingen resurfaced, he was given “subsidiary protection” by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, which applies to rejected asylum seekers who cannot expect to be treated in accordance with human rights in their country of origin. But it was not about deportation to Syria, but about transfer to Bulgaria, where his asylum application would have been examined. Instead, he was taken to Solingen and to a refugee shelter there.

That was, in a rough outline, the course of the proceedings. It would be interesting to know how many similar cases there are in Germany. At the end of this particular case, three people were dead and eight were injured, some seriously. It would now be necessary to explain to them and their relatives why the suspect was still in the Federal Republic, even though everything in terms of the rule of law spoke against it. Can the Federal Office explain it? Can the legislature explain it? The phrase that the “full force of the law” (Olaf Scholz) must now be applied is cheap. The implementation of some laws themselves is questionable and not all that harsh if they allow one to move under them and protected by a thicket of legal interpretations.

Fortunately, the Basic Law does not allow for blanket denials of asylum, for example for Afghans and Syrians. The Basic Law is one for individuals and their right to be valued individually. But that does not imply a right to abuse the right of asylum without consequences. If this is contradicted by the legally permitted reserve of even just returning people to Bulgaria, the dilemma is obvious. The liberality and complexity of the legal regulations then appear to be licenses for criminals.

This is what motivates many AfD voters. They are turning away from politics whose actions and inactions no longer seem to them to be understandable. They are tired of euphemisms. Populism is the ideological critique of ordinary or at least short-sighted people. They sense the blind spots of the prevailing consensus and point out its contradictions, just as the extreme left did around 1968.

The fantasies of the time about turning the Federal Republic into a communist state were no less adventurous than Mr Höcke’s German nationalist Kyffhäuser dreams. But now the talk is effective in elections because people care more about protest than Mr Höcke. They are not attached to fascism at all, they just want the Syrian scoundrel who has disappeared to be returned to Bulgaria.

Is justice not being enforced because it is too complicated?

In other words, they feel overwhelmed by administrative action (or rather, administrative omissions) that they can no longer understand. That is why they are demanding democracy, against the confusion of the law, administrative law and asylum law and, ultimately, even the alleged human rights that rejected asylum seekers enjoy when they are not even allowed to be brought to Bulgaria.

Interestingly, this protest has not led to any sensible political proposals. Instead, the prospect of grotesque laws is raised, all of which would end in Karlsruhe. For many voters, it is enough to teach the federal and state governments a lesson, which is easier than making constructive proposals. When politicians say that nothing can be learned from Solingen, or when unworkable gun controls are proposed, this is the same kind of wait-and-see approach. Anyone who wants to shorten the permitted knife lengths must expect other weapons to be used.

There is no need for spectacular new laws, but rather, as the Solingen case shows, first of all just the implementation and clarity of the existing ones. And then, in a second step, their review, where they appear to be absurd in their implementation. “Our country is not wavering,” said the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU). He can be agreed with when it comes to the willingness to “defend our way of life” against Islamist terror.