Station in Tabatinga recorded a level of 2 centimeters; the average for the month is 4.45 meters

The Solimões River, in the Amazon, reached a level of 2 centimeters on Sunday (August 18, 2024), the lowest for the month of August since measurements began. Before that, the lowest level ever recorded had been 8 centimeters, in 2005. The average for the month is 4.45 meters, according to the SipamHydro (Integrated Hydrometeorological Monitoring and Alert System).

In July of this year, the Censipam (Management and Operational Center of the Amazon Protection System) and the Government of the State of Amazonas warned of the possibility of severe drought in the Amazon. This was due to forecasts of above-normal temperatures and below-average rainfall. However, the peak of the low water was expected to be in October, both in the Solimões and in the Negro and Amazonas rivers.

Since the beginning of the month, the Solimões has been experiencing a significant ebb: on August 1st, its level was 3.05 meters, a number that only dropped until this Monday (August 19th).

SMALLEST AND BIGGEST QUOTAS IN SOLIMÕES

The current level of the Solimões River is still higher than the record of minus 86 centimeters, reached on October 11, 2010 – a difference of 0.88 centimeters. According to the State Civil Defense, negative values ​​occur when the river level drops below the reference point installed at the station.

The maximum elevation reached at the site was 13.82 meters, recorded on May 28, 1999. The reference values ​​are measured at the Tabatinga station, whose behavior influences other points as it is the head of the basin.

EFFECTS OF DROUGHT

The reduction in water levels affects the navigability of the state’s rivers, as well as the economy. On the Solimões, Madeira, Amazonas and Tapajós rivers alone, there are 4,695 kilometers of waterways, through which 78.2 million tons of cargo were transported last year.

The riverside population is also feeling the effects, in addition to the difficulties caused by the lack of food and drinking water. In order to reduce these effects, the State Civil Defense reported that it has already delivered 4 Etam units (Mobile Water Treatment Plants) to provide water to the affected communities and that 16 more are in the process of being assembled.

10,800 basic food baskets were also distributed, in addition to water storage boxes and fixed purifiers for cities in the Alto Solimões and Purus Region.

“It is an action coordinated by the Government of Amazonas that increases the number of people receiving humanitarian aid. Hundreds of fathers who depend on fishing will be benefiting, all from the interior”said Alessandro Cohen, Deputy Executive Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture.