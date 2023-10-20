FromSebastian Richter close

Fridays For Future has attracted attention in recent days with anti-Israel posts on social media. Now founder Greta Thunberg is showing solidarity with Palestine.

Munich – Climate activist Greta Thunberg has shared a controversial post on Instagram, for which she is now facing a lot of criticism. In the post, the founder of Fridays for Future (FFF) dedicates week 270 of her strike to “Solidarity with Palestine and Gaza.”

The world must “raise its voice and demand an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for the Palestinians and all affected civilians,” says the post on X (formerly Twitter). Below she names a few relevant accounts where you can find “more information about the situation and how you can help”.

In the picture she can be seen with three other young people holding signs with Palestine flags. It features the slogans “Stand with Gaza”, “Climate Justice Now!”, “Free Palastine” and “This Jew stands with Palestinian”. There is also a plush octopus lying on one of the activists’ legs. The octopus is a common symbol in the left-wing scene, which is associated with criticism of capitalism but also anti-Semitism.

The reactions to her post are mixed. On the one hand, Thunberg is praised for the post, others are harshly critical and express their disappointment. A few days earlier, Thunberg shared a call for a global general strike in solidarity with Palestine. It talks about a “genocide in Gaza” and the “racist policies” of the West.

Greens dismayed by Thunberg post: “Solidarity with Hamas”

German politicians reacted with dismay. “Such calls for solidarity are actually solidarity with the terrible terror of Hamas,” said Bundestag member Marcel Emmerich (Greens) to the World. However, Emmerich assumes that “Fridays For Future Germany “Here, as in the past, I will take a clear stand and take a stance.”

Emmerich is probably referring, among other things, to the controversy surrounding Elisa Bas. The activist, who was formerly registered as a spokeswoman for Fridays For Future, caused criticism with statements about an alleged “progrom mood” in Germany in the context of the war in Israel. The German branch of FFF has now distanced itself from the statements.

Greens against Thunberg: “Something like this massively damages the cause of more climate justice”

Furthermore, Emmerich sees parts of the climate movement on “dangerous anti-Semitic and anti-Israel wrong paths,” he told World. “Something like this massively damages the cause of more climate justice,” said Emmerich.

The Finance Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Danyal Bayaz (also Green), also sees it this way. “Parts of the climate movement are currently in the process of completely trashing their important contributions to climate protection,” he writes at X. “Greta Thunberg is on the wrong side of history this time. Completely lost!” (say)

